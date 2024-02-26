EASTON, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating multiple vehicle fires that occurred on Air Park Drive in Easton last week.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, five tractor trailers owned by T and T Trucking were damaged by the flames on Friday, February 23rd at about 1:45 p.m. It took 75 firefighters almost an hour and a half to control the fire.
The Fire Marshal says the blaze began in the interior of one of the trucks, but the cause is still under investigation. The Fire Marshal asks anyone with information to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office at 410-822-7609.
In total, the fire caused $150,000 in damages to the vehicles.