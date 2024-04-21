DOVER, DE– Multiple police departments are investigating an early morning shooting on Delaware State University's campus that resulted in the death of a 18-year-old female.
DSU Police responded to the north end of Warren Franklin Residential Hall at 1:40 a.m. April 21st for reports of a shooting, according to an email sent to campus community members (later confirmed by Dover Police Department).
Upon arrival, officers reportedly found the victim, an 18-year-old female of Wilmington, unconscious and suffering a gunshot wound to her upper body. The victim was transported to Bayhealth Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to Dover Police Department.
Her identity has not been released. Dover PD say she was not a registered student of the university.
The shooting suspects were last seen running southbound toward College Road and are believed to have fled the area, according to DSU police.
Campus residents were asked to shelter in place at 3:29 a.m. via an emergency alert.
The university announced its main campus would remain closed on Sunday, April 21 amid the investigation, with all events and activities canceled. Dining halls and shuttles will operate as normal.
Dover Police Department and Delaware State University Police are investigating.
Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to contact DSU Police at (302) 857-7911.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.