REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - As the summer season gets ready to heat up in Rehoboth Beach, areas like Rehoboth Avenue will become choked with cars and pedestrians, all jockeying for precious pavement as they make their ways to the beaches and boutiques.
But using a cell phone behind the wheel can take a dangerous turn.
"Too many people are driving distracted, whether they're pedestrians or they're driving in the car," said Ellen Didion of Millsboro, Del. "There's so many people walking around here. You can't have enough eyes to look over the place to see what's going on. It's very dangerous."
It has been illegal to drive while using handheld electronic devices in Delaware since 2011. The law is often called the "Hands-Free" law.
But, there was no city ordinance in Rehoboth Beach against texting and driving.
Friday afternoon, the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners passed a "Hands-Free" ordinance by a unanimous vote.
"I guess the concern is how will it be enforced," said Robin Sears of Lewes, Del. "Will there be enough patrolmen on foot to chase people down? Will pedestrians be taking pictures of other people and turning them in? So I'd like to know how it's going to be enforced. But I think it's important." <Sears :14>
Police were already issuing citations for texting and driving in Rehoboth Beach. But, because the violations were made under state law, any challenges to the citations had to be heard in a state court in Lewes, which could tie up officers who would need to testify.
With this new addition to the Rehoboth Beach city code, Police Chief Keith Banks said that it will make enforcement of the law more efficient, since any challenges to citations could be heard in municipal court - which means that officers would spend less time having to testify in court, and more time patrolling the streets.
Folks WBOC talked on on Rehoboth Avenue were overwhelmingly supportive of the new ordinance, but there was one common concern.
"In my opinion, I think they need to make darn sure that out-of-state drivers are well educated about the ordinance." said John Byrd of Bethany Beach, Del.
As a reminder, the fine for texting while driving is $100 for the first offense, and $200 to $300 for each subsequent offence within two years.
The city ordinance goes into effect immediately.