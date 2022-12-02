SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity.
Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation. One of the discussion points was the introduction of NASA's Autonomous Flight Termination Unit, or NAFTU.
"This technology will allow us to launch more rockets more quickly," said David Pierce. "So the cadence will go up, but also lower the cost by as much as 30% per launch."
Pierce, the Director of NASA Wallops, says NAFTU could open up doors.
"What we see coming forward that’s enabled by that technology is more orbital launches, more small companies coming to Wallops and launching," said Pierce.
As these companies make their way to the Eastern Shore, Pierce says it'll spur job growth in Maryland and Virginia.
Brian Hall, project manager at Wallops Flight Facility, told WBOC there are already a number of interested parties.
"We have 18 companies that have expressed interest in the software," said Hall. "We have about a dozen that have the software in hand and about five or so that are on the cusp of really using that software in the coming years for launches."
Bill Chambers, president and CEO of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, said that will bring new faces to Delmarva, all of whom can help boost the local economy.
"They’re going to need places to live, they’re going to send their kids to school, they’re going to buy cars, they’re going to eat out," said Chambers.
Chambers said this is an opportunity that could help everyone.
"Every sector of the lower shore economy has an opportunity to take advantage of the expansion at Nasa Wallops Island," said Chambers.
All of the Wallops Flight Facility projects within the coming year will also help Worcester County, according to Melanie Pursel. Pursel is the Director for the Worcester County Office of Tourism and Economic Development.
"We're looking at those individuals coming from all over the country and hopefully living in Worcester county, so that’s going to increase our tax space you know, our commerce," said Pursel.
The expansion at NASA Wallops Island presenting a potentially out of this world opportunity for Southern Delmarva.