EDEN, Md. - The Maryland State Police say they are investigating a crash that left one Princess Anne man dead Monday night.
Police say Awatif Ibrahim, 65, of Princess Anne, died at the scene following the wreck on northbound Route 13 and Route 529 in Eden. Ibrahim was reportedly the front passenger in a Toyota Corolla when the incident occurred. The driver, a 70-year-old Princess Anne man, and another 28-year-old Princess Anne passenger were both taken to Tidal Health Regional Peninsula Medical Center for their injuries.
Two other victims, a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both of Chestertown, were in a Jeep Grand Cherokee involved in the crash, police say. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries as well.
According to police, the fatal crash occurred just after 5 p.m. yesterday. Police say the Toyota was attempting a turn onto Route 529 from Route 13 while the Jeep was traveling northbound on 13. Police say the Toyota failed to yield to the Cherokee, and the Cherokee then struck the passenger side of the Toyota. Authorities do not believe speed or impaired driving were factors.
Route 13 northbound was closed for about four hours after the incident.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.