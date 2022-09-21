Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD, Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point MD, Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach MD, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD, Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge to Indian Head MD, Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island MD, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A sudden onset of gale conditions is possible late Thursday afternoon or early Thursday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&