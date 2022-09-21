EASTON, Md. --- Even if it is your 108'th time hearing it, the Happy Birthday Song never gets old. That is the case for Delmarva native Edna Parks. The Dixson Retirement Home in Easton threw Edna a birthday party to celebrate the occasion. Miss Edna says she is doing well and welcomes the celebration.
"As far as I know I'm fine," Parks said. "But it's nice, nice to be recognized."
Nurses and staff, like Amy Nichols, say that she is a quiet and caring woman who can still get up and go.
"She is a go-getter," Nichols said. "She can still get up and do her own thing. I ask if she needs help, sometimes she turns me away, sometimes she'll takes my help. But, they say if you don't use it you'll lose it, so when she wants to do her own thing I let her do her own thing."
In attendance were friends, family, and even local government officials. Her granddaughter, Kathy Taylor, says she is grateful to celebrate another monumental birthday.
"It's a very important day," Taylor said. "We never thought we would see such a day. We started doing big birthdays back when she was like 80 and every year is just wonderful."
Her 85-year-old son, William Parks, was in attendance as well.
She's turning 108 which is probably a miracle within itself," Parks said. "We spent a lot of years together. And we had a great life together and it's still going."
It's not a birthday party without a birthday cake. And when those at the Dixson House asked Miss Edna what cake she wanted for her birthday she said, "Chocolate on chocolate! Why not."