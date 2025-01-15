MILLSBORO, Del. -- Town officials in Millsboro recently approved portions of the downtown to incorporate in the consideration for a Downtown Development District designation.
According to Millsboro officials, that area includes a vast area including parts of Main, Washington, Morris, East State and West State, East Church Streets and more.
If Millsboro is designated as a "Downtown Development District", revitalization could come with the help of millions of dollars in capital and private investments. In 2014, Delaware lawmakers enacted the program to spur economic growth, build stable communities, and revitalize failing areas.
Millsboro would join Georgetown, Milford, Laurel, and Seaford as Downtown Development districts in Sussex County.
"We'd like to see the look of the Downtown area improve," says Millsboro resident Melissa Warren. "The sidewalks, the buildings, the fronts of the buildings. There's some historic buildings here, but everything needs a facelift once in a while."
Officials say the Millsboro Town Manager is now beginning the application process.