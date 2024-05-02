OCEAN CITY, Md. -- When a historic building is left vacant in downtown Ocean City, you probably can't replace it with just anything. It's why the town is looking to turn the McGregor Building into an extension of the Lifesaving Museum.
Built in 1910, the building has served many purposes throughout Ocean City's history, including a general store and most recently, the Bank of Ocean City.
The buildings architectural look from the 1930's is what builders are going for, showcased by the iconic pillars and scenic view down onto Baltimore Avenue.
John Fager, a board member with the Lifesaving Museum, said this is a great opportunity to showcase the resort towns past.
"There's not that much preserved in Ocean City as far as Ocean City's history is concerned," said Fager. "We thought it would be a great spot as an annex to the boardwalk Lifesaving Museum."
Fager said the new museum, located on Dorchester Street, will feature some artifacts many people probably have never seen.
"We can present some of the things that we've had stuck in the warehouse for years that relate to the history and the beginnings of Ocean City, which really was in the late 1800's, early 1900's," said Fager.
One artifact from the bank that will be a part of the museum is a giant safe door.
Since we last covered this story back in January, a lot of progress has been made, according to project foreman George Benson.
"We've got the porches built all the way up to the second floor with the roof on, we got all the windows installed which make a fantastic difference," said Benson.
Before the museum is open for business though, crews need to get the nitty-gritty out of the way. It consists of getting the wiring and sprinkler systems in order, spackling and maybe the noisiest job, sawing.
Within the next few weeks, the exterior work will wrap up, Benson and his crew will head out and a different crew will take their place to put the finishing touches on the building.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for June. The first phase of exhibits will be installed in June, with the second phase slated to be installed in January of next year.