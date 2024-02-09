Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Wicomico County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/01 AM 3.3 1.2 1.7 1 MINOR 10/02 PM 3.5 1.4 1.6 1 MINOR 11/02 AM 3.2 1.1 1.5 1 NONE 11/02 PM 3.2 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 12/03 AM 3.3 1.2 1.5 1 NONE &&