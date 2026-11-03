DELMARVA - Voters across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the 2026 general election. Before leaving home, check your assigned polling place and your state’s identification requirements. Voters returning absentee or mail-in ballots should also watch the deadlines, which differ by state.
Be sure to learn about who’s on your ballet by also checking out our Delmarva General Election Voter Guide!
Election Day polling hours:
Delaware - 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Maryland - 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Virginia - 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Voters in line when polls close will be allowed to vote.
Delaware
Where do I vote?
Voters must use their assigned polling place on Election Day. Find yours through Delaware’s voter portal. Early voting ended Sunday, Nov. 1.
What identification should I bring?
Election officers will ask for identification. Acceptable options include a Delaware driver’s license or state ID, or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing your name and address.
Voters without identification may still vote after election officers confirm their registration and they complete an affidavit affirming their identity.
Can I register on Election Day?
Delaware’s regular voter registration deadline was Oct. 10.
How do I return an absentee ballot?
Completed absentee ballots must reach the voter’s county Department of Elections office by 8 p.m. Tuesday. A postmark alone does not meet the deadline. Absentee ballots cannot be returned to polling places.
For Kent County voters, the office is at 100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5, Dover. For Sussex County voters, it is at 119 North Race Street, Georgetown.
Maryland
Where do I vote?
Go to your assigned polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. UseMaryland’s voter services website to check your registration, polling place, and sample ballot. Early voting ended Oct. 29.
What identification should I bring?
Some first-time voters must show identification. Accepted documents include a current, valid photo ID or a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing your name and address. Those non-photo documents must be dated within three months of the election.
The state’s voter services website can tell you whether you must show ID.
Can I register on Election Day?
Yes. Eligible residents can register at the polling place assigned to their home address. Bring proof of residency, such as an MVA-issued license, ID or change-of-address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document showing your name and current address.
How do I return a mail-in ballot?
Ballots returned by hand or through an approved ballot drop box must be delivered by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the local board of elections by 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Completed ballots cannot be returned online, by email or by fax.
If you were issued a mail-in ballot but decide to vote at a polling place, you will have to cast a provisional ballot.
Virginia
Where do I vote?
Virginia polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Check your assigned location through the state’spolling place and ballot information lookup. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. may vote.
What identification should I bring?
Voters may present an acceptable form of identification or sign an ID Confirmation Statement. Virginia permits an expired DMV license to be used for voting.
If you arrive without acceptable identification, signing the statement allows you to vote a regular ballot. Voters who do not sign may cast a provisional ballot and will receive instructions on what to do next.
Can I register on Election Day?
Yes, but with a provisional ballot. Eligible residents can register at the polling place for the precinct where they live and cast a provisional ballot, though local election officials will review eligibility before deciding whether the ballot can be counted. The normal registration deadline was Oct. 23.
How do I return an absentee ballot?
Hand-delivered absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Follow the instructions included with your ballot for authorized drop-off locations.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the local general registrar’s office by noon Friday, Nov. 6.