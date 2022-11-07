SALISBURY, Md. - Election Day could be more like Election Week in Maryland as we await all of the votes to be counted.
You may recall, the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor wasn't called by major news organizations until three days after the election.
That was due to a state law that says mail-in ballots can't be counted until two days after the election.
However, a state judge suspended that law this time around, allowing mail in vote counting since October 1.
Most counties on the Eastern Shore, like Wicomico County still won't count mail-in votes until at least Thursday.
"Our first mail in ballot canvas will be as scheduled on Thursday November 10th," said Dionne Church, Director of Wicomico County's Board of Elections.
"We made our decision on counting our mail in ballots based on our schedule," she continued.
Allison Murphy, Director of Caroline County's Board of Elections says she doesn't expect a delayed counting of mail-in ballots to impact the speed of results.
"Previously we haven't had any issues with results reporting, I don't expect we will this time either," she said.
But if races end up being close, that last minute vote counting could make all the difference.
"According to the number of mail in ballots we have, we believe we'll be able to certify our results by the last mail in ballot canvas we have on November the 18th," Church said.
In neighboring Delaware, votes are traditionally counted as a fast pace.
Officials were able to start counting absentee ballots on Friday in the First State, which means we should get results sooner rather than later.