LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Wednesday night crash in Lincoln that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Ellendale man.
Police say the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Dupont Boulevard and Johnson Road. A Ford F-150 was heading north on Dupont Boulevard when investigators say it ran a red light and struck the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Cavalier traveling west on Johnson Road.
The Cavalier’s driver, a 19-year-old man from Ellendale, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Thursday, Oct. 29. Police did not release his name.
The pickup’s driver, a 22-year-old Georgetown man, was hospitalized with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has related video is asked to contact authorities at 302-703-3264.