Deadly Crash

(Photo: MGN)

 MGN

LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Wednesday night crash in Lincoln that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Ellendale man.

Police say the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Dupont Boulevard and Johnson Road. A Ford F-150 was heading north on Dupont Boulevard when investigators say it ran a red light and struck the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Cavalier traveling west on Johnson Road.

The Cavalier’s driver, a 19-year-old man from Ellendale, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Thursday, Oct. 29. Police did not release his name.

The pickup’s driver, a 22-year-old Georgetown man, was hospitalized with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has related video is asked to contact authorities at 302-703-3264. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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