ELLENDALE, DE– The Ellendale Police Department says complaints of an unsanitary property resulted in the arrest of a fugitive from Pennsylvania.
Officers responded to 201 McCaulley Ave yesterday for reports of excess trash accumulating behind the house.
Police say they made contact with resident David A. Crosby – who they discovered was wanted out of the state of Pennsylvania through the National Crime Information Center.
He was reportedly also wanted out of Justice of the Peace Court 11 in New Castle County, Delaware, on a capias warrant.
Crosby was taken into custody without incident and charged as a Fugitive from another State, according to police.
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.