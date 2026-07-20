DOVER, Del. - An Ellendale woman has been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Dover Wendy’s Sunday night after returning to the scene of the crime, according to police.
The Dover Police Department says officers responded to the restaurant on South DuPont Highway shortly after 9 p.m. on July 19. Police say 33-year-old Shadaira Harris and a juvenile boy had purchased food before requesting a refund because they were dissatisfied with their order.
When employees explained that the refund would need to be handled by management, Harris allegedly became agitated, went behind the service counter, and took about $15 from a cash register. Police say Harris punched a female employee several times in the chest when the employee attempted to stop the theft.
The money was then reportedly thrown through the drive-thru window and collected by the juvenile, and investigators say both suspects threatened to shoot employees before leaving the restaurant.
According to police, Harris returned while officers were investigating to retrieve an AirPod she had left behind. She was arrested without incident and charged with strong-arm robbery, third-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy, terroristic threatening, and offensive touching.
Harris was taken to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $29,000 secured bond.
Police say the investigation involving the juvenile suspect remains ongoing.