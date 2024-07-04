ROXANA, De. - The Roxana and Millville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a plane crash emergency on Thursday afternoon.
In photos shared by both companies, it appears a plane was overturned near a tree line, with part of the aircraft stuck in a tree.
First responders found the pilot, who was the only occupant, outside of the plane with what appeared to be minor injuries. Officials say he refused medical transport.
Photos and FlightRadar 24 data indicates this was a banner plane that flies up and down the Delmarva coast.
We are awaiting further information from Delaware State Police, which also responded to the scene. The FAA is expected to lead the investigation.