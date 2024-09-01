MILLSBORO, DE - Emergency officials responded to a two-car collision in Sussex County on Sunday morning.
On September 1, at approximately 10:40am, the Indian River Volunteer River Company responded to a vehicle accident on Long Neck Road in the vicinity of Ridgewood Drive, at the Pot Nets Creekside entrance.
IRVFC say that a Ford F150 pick up struck the rear of a Chevrolet Suburban on Long Neck Road near the entrance of Pot Nets Creekside.
Fire officials say significant damage was caused to both vehicles.