MILLSBORO, DE - Emergency officials responded to a two-car collision in Sussex County on Sunday morning. 

On September 1, at approximately 10:40am, the Indian River Volunteer River Company responded to a vehicle accident on Long Neck Road in the vicinity of Ridgewood Drive, at the Pot Nets Creekside entrance.

IRVFC say that a Ford F150 pick up struck the rear of a Chevrolet Suburban on Long Neck Road near the entrance of Pot Nets Creekside.

Fire officials say significant damage was caused to both vehicles. 

The Millsboro EMS coordinated the patient assessment and stabilization assignment.
 
The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident. 

 