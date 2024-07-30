LEWES, DE - Multiple emergency officials responded to a motor vehicle collision that was quickly upgraded to a structure fire in Sussex County on Tuesday.
On July 30th, at approximately 2:15pm, Lewes Fire Department was alerted to a motor vehicle collision on Lewes Georgetown Highway. Fire officials say the call was upgraded to an accident with entrapment, and then soon after upgraded to a working structure fire.
Upon arrival, Lewes Fire Department say they found a "three vehicle MVC with one vehicle in to the building and on fire".
Crews worked quickly to assess patients and extinguish the flames. LFD say all the patients were out of the vehicles before emergency officials were on scene. Additionally, all residents exited the building before emergency officials arrived.
Fire officials say that the building's sprinkler system on the outdoor porches of the units kept the flames from entering the structure.
Route 9 was closed for over an hour during the incident.