KENT NARROWS, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced the closure of two left lanes on eastbound US 50 in Queen Anne’s County due to bridge joint repairs.
According to MDOT, repairs are currently underway on the Kent Narrows Bridge Tuesday, June 11th and began at 8:30 a.m. this morning. Officials say the work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m. today. A double-left lane closure will be in place to ensure repairs are performed safely.
MDOT says drivers should build additional driving time when traveling toward the Eastern Shore while repairs are conducted. Crews may return later this week to complete additional repairs during off-peak hours and implement a single-lane closure, according to MDOT.
“Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes,” MDOT said Tuesday. “Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.”