MILFORD, DE- The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced an emergency road closure east of Milford.
DelDOT says Cedar Beach Road between Lighthouse Road and Marina Lane is closed until further notice. The agency says the Cedar Creek Drawbridge is experiencing mechanical issues.
Detours are in place:
- From north of Cedar Creek Drawbridge - Follow Cedar Beach Road (SR36) north to Coastal Hwy (SR1), follow Coastal Hwy (SR1) south to Slaughter Beach Road, follow Slaughter Beach Road east to Bay Ave, follow Bay Ave north to Cedar Creek Drawbridge.
- From south of Cedar Creek Drawbridge - Follow Bay Ave south to Slaughter Beach Road, follow Slaughter Beach Road west to Coastal Hwy (SR1), follow Coastal Hwy (SR1) north to Cedar Beach Road (SR36), follow Cedar Beach Rd (SR36) eat to Cedar Creek Drawbridge.