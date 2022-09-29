SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m.
The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek (New Jersey) plants will be activated for three to five minutes. The siren tests will be followed by a test message of the Emergency Alert System on local radio stations.
Sirens that will be tested are the same sirens used to alert the public in the event of an actual emergency at either the Salem or Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. In such an emergency, the public would be alerted by the sirens to tune their radios to one of the local EAS stations for important emergency instructions.
Any residents living in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) can contact DEMA at 302-659-3362 if they are in need of potassium iodide (KI) tablets. To check whether you live within the EPZ, you can click here.
The Delaware Emergency Notification System is the primary system for public warning and emergency protective action information in Delaware. The system allows local 911 centers or emergency managers to send messages to the specific street, neighborhood, or larger areas affected by the event.
To learn more about radiological preparedness, check out PrepareDE.org.