CAMBRIDGE, MD - Multiple emergency units responded to a deadly motor vehicle collision and fire in Dorchester County on Sunday night.
The Cambridge Rescue Fire Company posted to their official Facebook at 10:00pm on Sunday night stating that a motor vehicle collision and fire occurred, and urged the public to avoid Austin Road and Route 50 in Cambridge.
Cambridge fire officials said one vehicle was off the road, fully involved in a fire. Additionally, 2 patients were pulled from the car. Aviation and additional units were en-route at this time.
Around 11:00pm, fire officials announced that the accident was deadly. They said "this is a fatal accident, EB Rt. 50 will be closed for reconstruction, there is one adult priority 4 on scene."
There is no further information at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.