GEORGETOWN, DE - Multiple emergency units responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle collision in Sussex County on Sunday morning.
The Milton Fire Department says that it happened on Sunday morning, when Georgetown EMS/Station 93 were alerted to a "minor MVC at Gravel Hill Road and Shingle Point Road."
Upon arriving at the scene, Milton Fire officials says that EMS personnel found one person confined to the car. This led to the location being corrected, and upgrading the incident to an entrapment.
Milton Fire Department removed the patient from the vehicle. They were transported to Bayhealth in Sussex County.