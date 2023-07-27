SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- A long road is ahead for an injured sea turtle from Slaughter Beach.
The MERR Institute says a Kemp’s ridley turtle was taken to the Dupont Nature Center after it was hooked by a fisherman’s line on Tuesday. It was learned that the turtle ingested the hook and will need to have surgery to remove it.
The institute says Stormy, named for the thunderstorms going on when it was being cared for, is less than 5 Ibs and is extremely feisty. Stormy spent the night at the institute and was driven over to a team with the Virginia Aquarium and Science Center for surgery and recovery.
Kemp’s ridleys are the smallest and most endangered species of sea turtle worldwide. Once Stormy gets through surgery, the hope is that the turtle will be returned to the wild.