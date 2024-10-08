BETHANY BEACH, DE- An endangered species of sea turtle was rescued from the shores of Bethany Beach.
Officials with the MERR Institute say a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle washed up on the beach in front of the Ocean Village community on October 2nd. They say the sea turtle had injuries across its shell and on the top of its head from a boat propeller.
The juvenile turtle was showing some signs of abnormal neurological behavior brought on by the head injury, according to the institute.
It was taken to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for long-term rehabilitation. MERR says its uncertain if the turtle will recover due to its neurological symptoms.
In a Facebook post the institute said, “This was one of the more fortunate victims – fatal boat propeller injury contributes to the cause of death in over 50% of the turtles that MERR responds to annually.”