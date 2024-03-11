DENTON, MD - Parking enforcement in Denton, a town in Caroline County, has been noticeably lax, but that's about to change as the Denton Police Department ramps up efforts to ensure compliance with paid parking regulations.
According to Denton police officials, the enforcement of paid parking has been somewhat lenient due to staffing shortages within the department. This leniency has led to a situation where many residents and visitors admit to not paying for parking. However, starting Monday, enforcement efforts will resume, prompting concerns among local businesses.
Throughout the downtown Denton district, parking meters are plentiful. Yet, despite the presence of these meters, many individuals have grown accustomed to parking in prime spots without paying, which has raised concerns among local businesses fearing that stricter enforcement will deter customers.
Vadim Stakeeff, owner of downtown business 'The Gunfather,' expressed apprehension about the impact of enforced parking fees on downtown foot traffic. "The only concerning thing I have is we don't have enough parking, and now you're trying to charge for parking, and people will try to stay away from downtown because it's gonna cost more money," Stakeeff remarked, reminiscing about the slower pace when parking was enforced years ago.
On the other hand, Manny Fernandez believes that paying for parking is essential to support the community. "All I do is I pay; it's 50 cents for an hour. I understand Denton needs money; please pay and support the community," Fernandez stated.
Despite these varying opinions, some businesses are devising alternative solutions. Deliliah Kolanda, an employee at Pizza Empire, noted that they would direct customers to free parking areas. "We have the side street for free parking, and then there's a church parking lot in the back that a lot of customers can park at," Kolanda explained.
Denton police aim to alleviate concerns while ensuring compliance with parking regulations. They hope that enforcing parking rules will prevent vehicles from occupying premium spots for extended periods and maintain a steady rotation of vehicles in the downtown district.