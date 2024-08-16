REHOBOTH BEACH, DE. - Rehoboth Beach is preparing for possible rip currents and rough waters this weekend as Hurricane Ernesto continues to strengthen in the Atlantic.
"Typically in Rehoboth they don't go out for too long, but it can be very strong, especially with bigger waves," Rehoboth Beach Patrol Lieutenant Dionn Stevenson said. "I think we're looking at like five or six feet waves this weekend."
Stevenson told WBOC that the Beach Patrol will be keeping an eye on conditions throughout the weekend.
"Talk to the lifeguards. Since we don't have our flags up, come talk to us and we'll let you know what the conditions are," Stevenson said.
The Lieutenant said that the weekend has the chance to bring no swim conditions to the shore.
"We're gonna have five to six foot waves, which is gonna be crazy," Stevenson said. "If we're not comfortable with, you know, ourselves going out there then we're definitely keeping people in for sure."
Some beachgoers in Rehoboth told WBOC that they won't let the chance of rip currents ruin their weekend plans.
Karl Schreiber is visiting from Pennsylvania for the weekend. He said that he studied the radar before making the trip.
"Doesn't really change anything for me," Schreiber said. "We have a nice view and a balcony so I'm kind of looking forward to the higher waves."
Joe Garniewski is also visiting for the weekend. He traveled with kids from Northern Delaware, and told WBOC that he thought the chance of rip currents were over.
"Well with somebody as small as my daughter here she, I mean probably just keep her out of the water that'd probably be the safest thing," Garniewski said. "If I do go in with her I'll be holding her."
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol said that those planning to visit the beach this weekend should stay alert for signs of rip currents.
They said a mushroom shaped cloudy of sand that makes the water cloudy, as well as feeling the tug of a current, are indicators that should be avoided.
Those planning on going in the water this weekend are advised by the Patrol to follow the guidance of lifeguards at all times.