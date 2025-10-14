BOWERS BEACH, Del. -- Powerful winds and crashing waves from a weekend storm have left significant damage in Bowers Beach. Neighbors say coastal erosion is worsening, and they're pleading for long-term solutions.
What's now left of the shoreline in the Kent County community shows steep cliffs where dunes once stood, protecting nearby homes from the Delaware Bay. In some areas, the beach has dropped off as much as four feet, a stark reminder of the storm's strength.
Over 48 hours, strong currents tore through the coastline, ripping trees from the ground, exposing decades-old concrete pilings, and leaving fence posts hanging loosely in the wind.
"It's terrible," said Martin Hannig. "I feel sorry for the homeowners that are right up against the beach."
For beachfront homeowners like Alex Hionis, the damage hits home. Much of the sand behind his house has disappeared, which he said leaves his and others' property vulnerable.
"This is, it's gone, literally," said Hionis. "If this dune goes, there's no Bowers Beach, because the whole town will flood."
Hionis and other neighbors tell WBOC they've been frustrated with how the state has handled beach replenishment.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) used to deposit dredged material along the shoreline, but, according to neighbors, recently began using play sand, which Hionis and others claim is far less durable.
"They have to act right now and replenish it," Hionis said. "Whether they dredge it or keep putting this play sand up, that's going to go out there, but, that's not going to hold, you know, storm's going to come in and it's going to eat it up."
DNREC tells WBOC that Bowers Beach has already been identified as a priority site and said it is a focus area for the Shoreline and Waterway Management Section.
According to DNREC, the work will include emergency beach fill and should begin this week.
DNREC said it will immediately focus on removing dangerous debris and any hazards at public entrances.