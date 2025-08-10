BERLIN, MD - Two horses escaped from their stalls and were spotted wandering along Sinepuxent Road.
Maryland State Police reported that the horses were captured and reunited with their owner early Sunday morning, August 10th.
Authorities recommend that if you come across an escaped horse wandering the streets of Berlin, MD, to please contact the proper authorities for assistance.
- Worcester County Animal Control: 410-632-1340. Monday-Friday, 8 am-4 pm.
- Berlin Police Department (non-emergency): 410-641-1333.