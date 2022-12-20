SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Authorities apprehended an escapee who walked away from community service days prior.
The Delaware Department of Correction say Matthew Lawson, 39, of Millsboro is back in custody after leaving his community service / work detail in Georgetown on Dec. 15.
Authorities say Lawson was apprehended on Dec. 20 by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team with help from the Millsboro Police Department and Delaware State Police. Lawson was arraigned at JP 2 before being committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an Escape after Conviction Warrant in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.