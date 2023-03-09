ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.-On Tuesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the first 13 approved planning grants to develop lab schools in the state. “Restoring excellence in the Commonwealth’s education system has been a top priority of this administration since Day One,” said Youngkin. “By fostering partnerships between our top ranked education institutions and Virginia’s most critical employers, we are preparing our young people to graduate college ready.”
One of the planning grants will go to the Eastern Shore Community College. ESCC proposes The Aerospace Academy Lab School of Eastern Shore, a Pre-K through 12th grade STEM school focused on increasing awareness of STEM careers, specifically in the aerospace industry. There will also be increased dual enrollment opportunities for high school aged students.
During the 2022 Special Session the General Assembly awarded $100 million to the Department of Education to support the Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School program.
The award will restore excellence in education by providing:
- $5 million for planning grants of up to $200,000 to support design of new lab schools;
- $20 million for initial start-up grants of up to $1 million to make one-time purchases necessary to launch a lab school; and
- $75 million for per-pupil operating funds to support ongoing expenses for operation and maintenance of a lab school.