HURLOCK, Md. - A pair of horse farm owners in Dorchester County have been charged with 100 counts of animal cruelty involving numerous horses, dogs, goats, and geese, according to court documents obtained by WBOC.
On Wednesday, May 13, Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard and the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office issued a criminal summons to Debora Naylor, 60, on 100 various charges of animal cruelty that allegedly took place on her farm on Gravel Branch Road near Hurlock. The majority of cruelty charges center on alleged failures to provide food and water to multiple animals in March of 2026, according to charging documents.
A more serious charge, however, claims that Naylor intentionally tortured a horse with a severe leg injury that same month. Prosecutors say that horse was also not given proper veterinary care for the leg injury, resulting in its death. Naylor is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and animal cruelty resulting in death in connection to these allegations.
Thomas Naylor has also been charged with 102 criminal counts of animal cruelty, according to court records. He faces two aggravated cruelty counts.
Those aggravated cruelty charges are classified as felonies.
In addition to several horses, authorities say numerous dogs, geese, and goats were also mistreated on the farm.
The Naylors face over 28 years in prison and over $100,000 in total penalties if convicted of all charges against them.
The details of this alleged abuse, however, may have never come to light if it weren't for the work of three women in Talbot County.
One of those women is Nancy Ashway, an equine professional who's been working with horses for the better part of 50 years. She's where this unfortunate tale begins.
"I started getting some texts, private messages from different people that actually lived on the same road and have been dealing with this abuse case and negligence for over ten years," said Ashway.
Upon learning of the alleged abuse, Ashway said she tried to find help.
"What's going through my head is that we have to save these animals that have no voice," said Ashway.
She said she contacted numerous authorities in Maryland, including Michelle Louis, the founder of Halo's Haven Rescue near St. Michaels.
Louis and her daughter Ava quickly joined Ashway's fight for animal justice.
"My role is definitely to look out and make sure they[animals] get off that farm," said Louis.
The Louis' began pleading with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Dorchester County State's Attorney, but the mother-daughter duo says its their social media presence that truly got the ball rolling.
"Making posts on social media was a big thing," said Ava Louis. "Getting the word out there for them so that we could really shed light on the situation."
The three women believe their hard work, and the work of countless others, is what finally led to charges being filed against the Naylor's.
WBOC was overhead the farm on Wednesday and observed numerous horses still on the property. In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the Dorchester County State's Attorney said veterinary professionals would be consulted in regards to the potential seizure or re-homing of any animals that may be at risk.
"The Dorchester County State's Attorney's Office takes allegations of animal neglect and cruelty extremely seriously," the State's Attorney said. "The safety and welfare of animals in our community are of the utmost importance. At the same time, law enforcement and prosecutors must act within the bounds of Maryland law, including statutory requirements governing the seizure and care of animals."
A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for both Naylors on July 6 in Dorchester County District Court.