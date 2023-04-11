SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico Civic Center plans to host Exoticon, an Exotic Pet Expo, later this month.
The event is set to include an array of reptiles, arachnids, amphibians, birds, and mammals. The platform says it brings exotic pets and reptiles, such as pythons, chameleons, and geckos, from the top breeders, vendors, and educators throughout the United States. The expo also offers exotic pet owners the opportunity to stock up on feeder rodents and insects for exotic pets.
The Expo will run from 9a.m.-4p.m. on Saturday April 22nd and 10a.m.-4p.m. on Sunday April 23rd. Admission is $10 per person, though children under 10 are free.