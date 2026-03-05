DELAWARE - The Delaware State Parks 2026 Passport Program offers you a chance to explore state parks in the First State and earn a free 2027 Annual Park Pass if you complete enough challenges. The 2026 program will be highlighting locations around Delaware with cultural and historical significance in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. and the 75th anniversary of Delaware State Parks.
There are 30 total challenges listed as part of the program, and you can qualify for the free pass and other park prizes if you complete any 25 of them. Some challenges are specific to parks across all three counties and require you to take photos of yourself at certain landmarks. For example, at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, you must find and take a photo at the historic fishing pier there.
The rules for the Passport Program say the person completing the passport must be in every submitted photo or the entry will not count. When visiting a challenge site, the specified location within the park must be visible within the submitted photo. Finally, duplicate entries for challenges are not allowed and will not count toward your 25 total challenges needed to complete the program. More information on the 2026 Passport Program as well as photos and directions to each park and location can be found here.
You can download a checklist to keep track of your completed challenges here.
Here is full list of parks and their specific challenge landmarks:
- Alapocas Run State Park: 2 to W Marker
- Auburn Valley State Park: Auburn Valley Park Office
- Bellevue State Park: Mount Pleasant Cemetery
- Brandywine Zoo: Nature Play Area
- Cape Henlopen State Park: Fishing Pier
- Delaware Seashore State Park: Thompson Island Observation Deck
- Fenwick Island State Park: Coastal Kayak at the Little Assawoman Bay
- First State Heritage Park: John Bell House
- Fort Delaware State Park: Entrance to the Fort
- Fort DuPont State Park: Battery Elder
- Fort Miles Historical Area: Overlook
- Fox Point State Park: Cherry Island Lighthouse Overlook
- Holts Landing State Park: Boat Ramp
- Port Penn: Port Penn Interpretive Center
- Trap Pond State Park: Spillway Beach
- White Clay Creek State Park: Judge Morris Estate
- Wilmington State Parks: Old Dames’ Church
There are also Total Parks Experience Challenges:
- Go on a Guided Hike
- Visit a Museum, Interpretive Center or Tour a Historic Site
- Volunteer at a park
- Visit a Nature Center
- Attend a Concert or Arts Program
- Attend a Lantern Tour or Evening Program
- Go Rock Climbing at Alapocas Run State Park
- Attend a Fishing or Water Program
- Participate in a Special Seasonal Activity or Event
- Visit any Delaware state-dedicated Nature Preserve
And you can visit the following Waysides to check off more challenges:
- Brandywine Creek State Park: Lynn Williams Wayside
- Killens Pond State Park: From River to Pond Wayside
- Lums Pond State Park: Peter Geldof Jr. Wayside
Participants can "stamp their passports" and submit proof of their completed challenges here.