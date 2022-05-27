WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A woman and a 6-year-old child were taken to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore after being exposed to a toxic gas while swimming in the indoor pool at Francis Scott Key Family Resort in West Ocean City, authorities said.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said that at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to Francis Scott Key Family Resort's indoor pool for two persons complaining of difficulty breathing from a possible chemical leak. Upon arrival, firefighter paramedics located a 6-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman complaining of severe difficulty breathing. Paramedics immediately requested both be transported via Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 4 to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for further treatment.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office said the investigation into the cause revealed that during routine pool pump maintenance, an accidental release of both muriatic acid and chlorine occurred causing a toxic gas to be formed and was discharged into the pool where the two persons were swimming.
The scene was rendered safe by Worcester County Hazmat Team technicians and the pool was closed indefinitely. The incident was referred to the Worcester County Health Department – Environmental Health division for further action.