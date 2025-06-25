DELMARVA — As scorching temperatures continue across Delmarva, residents are relying heavily on air conditioning to stay cool — and HVAC technicians say the systems are feeling the strain.
Real HVAC Services, a local heating and cooling company, has seen a spike in calls.
“The extra heat is really hard on the system,” said technician Ben Carter. “It makes the systems themselves work harder, and it tends to bring to light any weaknesses in that system, and now’s the time they start breaking.”
Carter said preventative maintenance is key, especially cleaning filters and ensuring the outdoor condenser units are not clogged - even offering some advice.
“Just make sure the unit is turned off, and then you can just take your hose, wash it down, and you’ll get an increase in the overall airflow — might be worth a couple of degrees cooling on the inside of the house,” he said.
With temperatures pushing higher and higher, experts say every degree of cooling matters.