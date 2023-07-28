HARRINGTON, Del. - While the Delaware State Fair sizzles under the sun, the dedicated workers on the fairgrounds have a burning passion to maintain a positive spirit.
Upon entering the main gate to the fair, you can find a street artist known as ARCY creating murals using spray paint.
He's been painting one per day, each representing a symbol of Delaware, including the state bird, fish and bug.
ARCY tells us things got a bit harder for him once the heat really kicked in Thursday.
"I knew it was going to be July but this is quite the heatwave," he said. "I have been hiding behind my wall here and there because I am in direct sunlight."
Some fairgoers welcomed the hot weather with open arms.
"I think the sweat makes it more fun and makes you feel like you're working harder," said Katherine who is visiting from Maryland.
Although some who have been working all week said they're getting a bit tired of it.
"I had to go take a nap a few times because it's just too hot for me," said Tyler at the Leon Leather shop.
Bethany Gray at the So Coast food truck tells us it's going to be a tough final stretch.
"We have no air conditioning and it is about 10-15 degrees hotter inside the truck when we start cooking," Gray said. "One day left."
However, everyone we spoke with had a common goal in mind: keeping the fair fun under the sun.
"I'm doing what I love to do and if I can inspire people that is just icing on the cake," said ARCY.
He'll finish the mural collection on Saturday with a painting of the state fruit: a strawberry.