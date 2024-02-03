ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Maryland bill that pertains to transgender athletes competing in public high school sports has failed.
The "Fairness in Girls Sports Act" was given an unfavorable report from the Maryland House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday. The bill would require transgender athletes to play in high school sports that matches their biological gender.
Not only would the legislation have applied to public high schools, but also private high schools that compete against public high schools.
Being provided an unfavorable report by the House Ways and Means Committee essentially kills this legislation's chances of being passed this session.
Prior to the vote, Democratic Delegate Kris Fair of Frederick County said "It became increasingly clear that the Bill's sponsors and advocates failed to understand the basic science of biology and gender."
While Republican Delegate Jason Buckel of Allegany County said "By voting against the unfavorable which I will be doing here in a moment, that does not suggest that we somehow want to penalize, negate, stigmatize those individuals who may be most affected by this."
The Senate version of the bill was introduced by Senator Mary Beth Carozza, a Republican from Worcester County.