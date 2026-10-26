MILFORD, Del. - The Milford School District Superintendent Travis Moorman has spoken Monday night about false fire alarms at Lulu M. Ross Elementary school the week before the fire that destroyed parts of the building.
Moorman said there were several false fire alarms at the school a week before due to a damaged heat sensor.
However, he says that broken heat sensor was not near the place the fire started Sunday morning. He adds there is no evidence to suggest the fire was preventable or that the false alarms were a predictor for Sunday's tragedy.
He asks for the community to continue to provide grace and have patience as they work through.