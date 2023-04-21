LAUREL, Del. -- The family of 18-year-old Corey Mumford continues to mourn his death after a senseless act of gun violence.
One week ago, on April 14, Mumford was shot and killed at the Wexford Village Apartments in Laurel.
Mumford was a senior at Laurel High School and a standout player on the school's Varsity Basketball team. This past March, Mumford was recognized by the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association as a top 15 “Gold Boys” player in the state. He had also recently won the Blue-Gold Basketball All-Star Game MVP Award, according to the Laurel School District.
Mumford wore the number "00" on his game jersey, which mean "zero fears, zero regrets. Bet on yourself double or nothing." His father, Corey Mumford Sr., says it's the motto his son lived by.
"I don't know if he came up with it per say, but it sounds like him," says Mumford Sr. "It feels like him."
He says he believes his son was going to eventually achieve his dream of playing in the NBA. Mumford was already planning to play basketball in college after graduating in June.
"I believe he was on his way," says Mumford Sr. "They took a star out the sky when they took my son like that man...wow."
However, Mumford Sr. says his son's wisdom and character off the court - often putting others before himself - made him an even bigger standout.
"Corey had morals, values, and principles," said Mumford. "He wasn't just some hooligan running around here without guidance."
It's why the grieving father is still trying to understand why his son was the victim of such senseless gun violence. As for Friday's arrest in the case, Mumford Sr. says real justice is far from being served.
"Justice would be for all the assailants in this case or all the people who did my son harm, even accomplices for all of them to come to justice," says Mumford Sr. "For all of them to come to justice and stand before somebody and give account for what happened to my boy."
A funeral service for Mumford will be held at Laurel High School on Sunday.