GREENWOOD, De. - The mailbox is one of the only things left standing at 11381 Tuckers Road.
78-year-old Daniel Bawel was the only person to die Saturday night as the tornado bared down on his longtime home.
His grandson Edward Hawell joined his family Tuesday as the cleanup at Bawel's home continued.
"He was just always there if you needed him and would just pick you up and you'd spend the entire day with him or days with him or if we need to spend the night we would just run across the field and hang out with him and grandma. And he was responsible for our sugar habits and coffee habits," he said.
Hawell says he would put his grandfather up against just about any other.
"Always there for his family. Pick us up on Sundays. Take us out for breakfast and coffee, we'd get lost which I now realize was just hiding from my grandmother," he joked.
Bawel's family says he spent much of his life at the more than 100 year old home.
"The farm itself has been in the family since 1913-1914 time period. And his grandfather, his father and him have all now died inside of the house," he said.
The family tells WBOC they are struck by the massive show of support from the community.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.
The Bawel family has not decided whether or not they will rebuild at the Tuckers Road property.