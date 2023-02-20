OCEAN CITY, Md -- The resort town is considering a dollar increase for both bus and boardwalk tram fares. Meaning people in town may have to dig a little deeper into their pockets this summer if they wish to hop on board.
An all-day bus pass would go from $3.00 to $4.00, while a one-way ticket for the boardwalk tram would go from $4.00 to $5.00.
Town officials cited two reasons for the increase in fares: paying drivers more and the current price of diesel fuel.
When it comes to the bus fare, most people we spoke with just shrugged their shoulders, saying and gesturing 'what's an extra dollar'? When it comes to the tram fare, however, some feel it's just adding to what is already an expensive trip down the boardwalk.
Carroll Delgavio said an increase in fares, at least for the buses, is more than fair.
"You can drink and don’t have to worry about driving, parking, it’s anything," said Delgavio. "You can get around the beach all day for four bucks, where else are you going to do that?"
To Delgavio's point about drinking, he said four dollars is much cheaper than a DUI.
"For four bucks, it’s a lot cheaper than a lawyer that’s for sure," said Delgavio.
Kathy Roberts noted this possible increase is a reflection of the current economic times.
"It’s tough right now because a lot of things have gone up, obviously with inflation," said Roberts.
But she hopes this increase doesn't lead to a slippery slope of price hikes.
"The tram and the buses are vital in Ocean City, especially for the visitors who don’t have transportation, so hopefully it won’t go up too much so people can still find it affordable," said Roberts.
Steven Case said if this helps the town hire and keep quality drivers, then he understands increasing fares.
"If they want to maintain the good service and work ethic of the past people, then I think they need to go ahead and increase the wages and increase the price," said Case.
For the tram fares, Jason Chaillou said the current price tag of $4.00 for a one-way ticket is already enough.
"If there were a day pass or something of the sort it would make a little more sense," said Chaillou. "But with a family of four it’s about impossible to hop on and go in one direction."
The mayor and town council will discuss this matter more at an upcoming council meeting on Tuesday, February 21st. If passed, the increased fares will go into effect on May 1st of this year.