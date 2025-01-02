CAMBRIDGE, MD - Nearly 300 mourners gathered in Cambridge on Thursday to celebrate the life of Richard Colburn, a political icon who served in the Maryland House of Delegates and as a state senator for 28 years.
Cars lined the streets as attendees braved the cold to bid farewell to Colburn.
“We’re here to celebrate the life of a guy that made everybody smile,” Pastor Steve Bloodworth said as he began the service.
Family and friends shuffled in for the service, with a piano performance by Colburn’s granddaughter adding a personal touch.
Throughout the day, colleagues and lifelong friends shared stories about who Colburn was:
First and foremost, a best friend.
“We’d been friends almost ever since then—as old as I can remember, he’s been there. We looked after each other and all of these guys as far as it goes. You know, we’ve been friends for so long,” said Buddy Loscomb, a lifelong friend of Colburn’s.
A public servant.
“I believe I made it to every one of Rich’s fundraisers at the Legion. He pointed that out more than once, and he did a whole lot of things for the community,” said John Dodd, a fellow VFW member.
And a persistent politician.
“He put the Dover Bridge—which was mentioned multiple times in the eulogies. He felt like the bridge was unsafe and needed to be fixed, and he lobbied and lobbied and lobbied. Finally, he put the Dover Bridge between Talbot and Caroline counties. Every time I cross it, I think, ‘Thank you, Rich,’” said Bloodworth.
Colburn, a U.S. Army veteran, was also the commander at the Dorchester American Legion and a trusted comrade to many.
Richard Colburn Obituary
Born on February 9, 1950 to Peggy J. Colburn and Charles Franklin Colburn, Jr., Rich grew up in Oxford, MD where he made lifelong friends whom he referred to as the Oxford Boys. Following his graduation from Easton High School, Rich entered the United States Army Security Agency, serving in Germany from 1969 to 1972. He was stationed on the East/West German border during the Cold War and spied electronically on the Russians and the East Germans. He held a top security clearance and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal. He was signed up for the Army for four years, but only stayed three after U.S. Defense Department budget cuts and he got an early out shortly after earning the rank of sergeant. Upon his return to Maryland, Rich worked at the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company - or A&P, later Superfresh - in Easton as the produce manager & checker, followed by 24 years as Federalsburg Town Manager. His final career chapter before retirement was serving as a Special Assistant to Former Maryland Secretary of Agriculture, Joe Bartenfelder, for eight years.
Most notably, was Rich's long career as an elected official, first serving in the Maryland House of Delegates followed by four terms as the Maryland State Senator representing District 37 in the Maryland General Assembly. "A Shore Senator", Rich was a fixture in Maryland politics for over two decades eventually becoming the longest serving Republican Senator in the Maryland State Senate. A devoted Eastern Shoreman and son of a wateman, Rich worked tirelessly for his constituents, what he called one of the most important assets a legislator could have - constituent service, which was his number one priority. Through his many years in Annapolis, he tried to work on both sides of the aisle to advocate for people he represented, and he always tried to put politics aside and work for what's best, not just for the people of the Eastern Shore, but the State of Maryland. Rich introduced hundreds of bills and was a strong supporter of watermen, farmers, veterans, and other natural-resources based industries. He championed many infrastructures on the Eastern Shore and throughout the region. One of his proudest achievements was his endless advocacy, a multi-decade fight, to secure $60 million in funding to replace the Dover Bridge; a vital artery connecting Southern Caroline and Talbot Counties on the Eastern Shore. His vision of a new, safer bridge finally came to fruition in 2018. Other prized completed projects being bridges, in Vienna and Sharptown. He was a strong advocate of retention of the hospital in Easton, getting U.S. Route 50 through Easton widened to six lanes, benefits for veterans and law enforcement, the Choptank River Lighthouse, the transfer of the property rights of the Port of Cambridge, or Sailwinds property to the city, helping to bring a Hyatt to Cambridge, advocations for a healthy restoration of the Chesapeake Bay's oyster population, the implementation of the creation of School of Veterinary Medicine at UMES, and starting a process that ended with an agricultural law clinic being established at the University of Maryland to help with farmers' legal needs.
He received numerous awards for his legislative efforts including Chesapeake College Announces Pride of Peake Honoree, a Certificate of Appreciation from the Maryland Municipal League, a Recognition Award from the Maryland Association of Counties, Social Science Award from Chesapeake College, and Outstanding Rural Health Legislator from the Maryland Rural Health Association. He served on numerous committees: Constitutional and Administrative Law Committee, Environmental Matters Committee, Governor's Committee on Employment of the Handicapped, Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, Joint Committee on the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Critical Area, served as Chair of the Alcoholic Beverages subcommittee, Judicial Proceedings Committee, and Senate Chair of the Eastern Shore Delegation - just to name a few.
He worked with and maintained personal relationships with Maryland Governors including Harry Hughes, William Donald Schaefer, Paris Glendening, Bob Ehrlich, Martin O'Malley, Larry Hogan, and Wes Moore.
In his personal time Rich could be found reading newspapers, researching history and talking about all things related to his favorite pastime, Orioles baseball, which he was a diehard fan and season ticket holder. Anyone who knew Rich, knew during gametime his focus was on his favorite team from Baltimore. His #1 team was the O's and his second favorite team was whoever was playing the NY Yankees. He was a member of several informal social groups including Monday Night Bored (Board) Meetings in Easton, Jeannie's Lunch Club and the Easton High Social Club. He was also a member of formal organizations including the Maryland Rural Water Association, People for Better Housing, Maryland Rural Development Corporation, Elks Lodge, Veterans of Foreign War (VFW), the American Legion, Junior Achievement and the Salvation Army. As a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 91 (46 years), he was recently elected Commander of the Dorchester American Legion Post 91.
Famous Rich Colburn sentiments: Hug me like you mean it, Thanks for Coming, introducing himself as Rich, Rich Colburn, and lastly... his only beer of choice was a Michelob Ultra with a glass of ice.
Beloved father to Johanna, Rich became a grandfather to the light of his life Saylor, enjoying his new role as Pop Pop. Married to Alma for over 20 years, Rich was happiest when his Orioles were winning, and Alma was by his side.
Rich is survived by his wife Alma Colburn, daughter Johanna Hamilton (Bobby), his granddaughter Saylor, his sister Marie (John Hoffman), and countless cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and beloved mother.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan 2nd, 2025 from 10am until 12noon at Open Bible Church, 1619 Race St., Cambridge, MD 21613. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church beginning at 12noon.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich's memory may be made to Open Bible Church, 1619 Race St. Cambridge, MD 21613.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.