HARRINGTON, Del.-The state of Delaware honoring a Kent County woman for her contributions to agriculture.
Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse presented Katherine “Kitty” Holtz with the Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service to Agriculture during the State Fair Awards presentation on Governor’s Day for her contributions.
Kitty and her husband David have owned and operated Holtz Farms since 1969. Their 250-acre home farm is located near Clayton and Kenton. They grow corn, soybeans, milo, and wheat and, with double cropping, produce about 2,000 acres of crops annually.
“Not only is Kitty working daily operating her farm, but she uses the leadership experience that she has gained over nearly 50 years in Farm Bureau at the county, state, and national level to advocate for Delaware agriculture and our family farms,” said Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse.
Kitty’s leadership roles in Farm Bureau include:
• Kent County Women’s Committee, eight years
• State Women’s Committee President, one year
• Kent County President, two years
• State Farm Bureau President, four years
• Kent County Board of Directors, present
In addition, Kitty Holtz has served as a 4-H assistant leader for ten years.
Holtz said she considers the “current state of affairs facing Delaware agriculture among the most challenging historically. The public demands on farmers to produce food of the quality and quantity necessary while facing growing regulatory challenges will test the mettle of today’s family farmers.”
Kitty is a part of the Craig family, who received an original Delaware land grant from William Penn.