DELAMARVA, MD—An ongoing trade war between the United States and its North American neighbors has left farmers across the country facing increasing fertilizer costs. Fertilization, particularly a potassium-rich product called potash, is one of the largest agricultural import expenses for U.S. farmers.
Potash provides plants with nutrients that strengthen and increase crop cultivation. The vast majoirty of potash imported to the U.S. comes from mines in Canada.
Richard Wilkins grows soybeans, corn, wheat and other vegetables on his farm in Greenwood, Delaware. Wilkins said potash has to be stocked at more frequent intervals for farmers growing in sandier soils that do not bond well with potassium cells.
"It gives the cells, plant cells structure to keep from falling over," Wilkins said. "So, we have to replenish the soil levels with potassium most every year."
U.S. President Donald Trump levied 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods on Tuesday, March 4, before announcing a one-month delay on the duties two days later.
Regional Manager of Growmark, a Delmarva fertilizer supplier, Chris Metz said that the tariffs could significantly impact farmers’ costs.
"There's talks of 25% tariffs on these products," Metz said. "That could relate to $100 a ton, on a ton of fertilizer to the farm."
Growmark supplies 22,000 tons of imported potash to Delmarva growers annually. Metz said looking to other countries for potash is not a realistic avenue to pursue before the tariffs are set to return April 2.
"With 87% coming from Canada, the other 13% has come from Russia," Metz said. "With everything going on in Ukraine and all that, I don't know if you could get any potash out of Belarus in time to affect this growing season."
Despite the potential for increased costs, Wilkins said he supports the tariffs and hopes they lead to long-term benefits for U.S. farmers.
"United States farmers for decades now have not had fair and equitable access into global marketplaces," Wilkins said. "To apply tariffs to those countries that aren't treating us fairly and giving us free market access, that's a policy that I support."
Wilkins said he is confident Delmarva farmers will make it through the growing season with the stock of potash fertilizer suppliers already have, though he said the tariffs come at a time that is already fincially precarious for farmers.
"There's a certain level of apprehension," Wilkins said. "We know we're already in an agricultural economic recession."
According to Metz, Growmark has approximately 50% of their supply secured for the upcoming season. He said this will absorb some of the impact of increased prices if the intended tariffs do take effect.
"We'll take a cost average approach where ... the higher price stuff that may have to come in if the tariffs were to take place ... will be averaged out with what we've already got," Metz said.