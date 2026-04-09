ONANCOCK, Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests after conducting a methamphetamine distribution investigation at an Onancock ice cream shop.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators launched “Operation Melt Down” in February of 2026, an initiative designed to combat the distribution of meth in Accomack County. Through that operation, police say they identified Amanda Rae Daisey, 39, as a suspected source of meth being distributed at Scoops Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop on Market Street in Onancock. Police conducted controlled purchases of drugs from the shop, according to investigators.
In March of 2026, police say they learned Daisey’s alleged supplier was Chad Bangura Crockett Jr., 35, of Laurel, Del. Crockett Jr. was seen arriving at the ice cream shop and delivering about sixty grams of packaged methamphetamine along with twelve bundles of wax folds that commonly contain heroin and/or fentanyl, according to police. Those bundles are currently being analyzed by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.
Police say they then searched Scoops Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop, seizing about twelve grams of packaged meth and a digital scale. Those items have also been sent to the Department of Forensic Science.
Crockett was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and distribution of heroin. He is currently being held at the Accomack County Jail with no bond.
Daisey was arrested on three counts of distribution of a SCH I or II controlled substance 2nd or subsequent offense and one count of possession with intent to distribute a SCH I or II controlled substance 2nd or subsequent offense. Police say the Norfolk Magistrates Office provided her a $5,000 unsecured bond.
“The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to identifying and disrupting the distribution of illegal narcotics, protecting the citizens of Accomack County, and continuing strong partnerships with local, state, and federal agencies to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activity,” the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Anyone with information on this case or other criminal activity is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.