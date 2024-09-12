PRINCESS ANNE, MD - This summer's hot and dry conditions have brought severe challenges to farmers across the Delmarva, with many experiencing one of the driest seasons in memory.
Michael Edwards, a farmer in Princess Anne, says part of his land, which is usually a pond, is now dry and cracked. He believes it’s a stark example of how severe the drought has been.
"This is the driest year I’ve ever had, as far back as I can remember," said Edwards, who owns Wood Duck Landing Farm.
While Edwards says his crops are surviving thanks to an irrigation system, the economic strain is significant.
"We're actually doing okay, but we have to run our irrigation 24 hours a day, nonstop, just to keep up with the watering. You don't want to see my electric bill—it's through the roof. All our wells run off electricity," he explained.
However, Edwards noted that many of his fellow farmers, who don’t have irrigation systems, are suffering more. Nadine Burton, a farmer and crop specialist at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, said farmers across Delmarva are facing multiple problems due to the drought.
"With the dry weather, you have lower yield production, and that also increases insect infestation," said Burton.
She pointed to a plant that had died due to a lack of water, which left it vulnerable to pests.
"Produce is much smaller. For example, I have a plot where I didn’t have an irrigation system set up, and all my butternut squash are so tiny," Burton added.
Burton also mentioned that the conditions are forcing farmers to harvest earlier than usual. Edwards acknowledged that the drought has already created hardships for many, but he remains hopeful that even a little rain could bring some relief.