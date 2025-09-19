FARMINGTON, Del. -- Vandalism has once again left neighbors and officials in the small Kent County town of Farmington frustrated. This time around, the catalyst is a shattered basketball backboard.
Town officials closed the community basketball court, playground and school house property this week after vandals broke the glass backboard. Neighbors say the damage is taking away one of the few free recreational spaces for local children.
"It’s a real shame," said Madonna Holt.
"They’re going to take what little bit of fun and free stuff that we have in Farmington for the kids to do, and it’s just frustrating," said Billy Keene.
Farmington has faced vandalism issues before, including damage to the town playground and the school house that now serves as Town Hall. Officials said facilities will remain closed until repairs are made.
Keene, who lives nearby and his lived in Farmington for the past five years, said he understands the town's decision, but admits the timing is unfortunate.
"Now my kids are going to school and stuff so once they get home after dinner they want to go do something," Keene said. "This is a five-minute walk from our house, so it’s like now it’s all shut down, so I can’t even take them to go do that."
The Delaware State Police are investigating. Mayor and town officials said they are considering installing additional safety measures and plan to reopen the park and basketball court once security improvements are in place.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact Delaware State Police.
Troopers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact DSP Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.