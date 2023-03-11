FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Police say a woman died in an intersection collision.
On Mar. 10, around 2:30 p.m., Federalsburg police say they responded to a fatal car collision on Federalsburg Highway and the intersection of Bloomingdale Avenue.
According to police, the investigation revealed that a tractor trailer operated by Julian Torres of Philadelphia was traveling on Federalsburg Highway approaching the Bloomingdale Avenue intersection. At the same time, police say a car operated by 74-year-old Betty Anne Williamson of Federalsburg suddenly entered the intersection from her stopped position on Preston Road.
Police say the impact was immediate and caused Williamson's car to leave the roadway and come to a rest in a grassy section of the shoulder.
Williamson did not survive the crash, according to police.
Authorities say a dash camera recording of the crash was recovered from the tractor trailer. The Federalsburg Police Department is being assisted by the Maryland State Police Crash Team in the investigation. Any information can be provided to FPD SGT Jackson at 410-754-8966.