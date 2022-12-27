Fatal Crash in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - A head on collision claimed one life near Federalsburg.
Maryland State Police say they responded to a crash involving two cars in Caroline County on Williamsburg Road.
Police believe a 2003 Nissan Xterra was driving east on Williamsburg Road when it crossed the center line and struck a Ford F-450 head on. Troopers say the driver of the Nissan, 44-year-old Richard Vermilyea, died on the scene. The driver of the Ford truck has been identified as 34-year-old William Dilks.
Officials in Caroline County are investigating the crash and are conducting a post crash analysis of the Ford F-450.