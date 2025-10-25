MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Millsboro that killed a 73-year-old man.
Police say at about 11 a.m. on Oct. 24, a Mazda was stopped on Millsboro Highway, just past Mumford Rd., waiting to turn left into a private driveway. An Oldsmobile was traveling behind the Mazda. They say the Oldsmobile attempted to pass the Mazda on the left, for reasons still unknown, as the Mazda began turning left. Police say the Oldsmobile swerved left, went off of the road and hit two garbage cans before crashing into the left side of the Mazda. That impact forced the Mazda into a tree.
The driver of the Mazda was a 69-year-old woman from Millsboro. She was wearing a seatbelt. She was brought to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. The passenger, a 73-year-old, also from Millsboro, was wearing a seatbelt as well. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He died this morning, Oct. 25, from crash-related injuries. His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.
The driver of the Oldsmobile was a 34-year-old man from Millsboro. He was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
The roadway was closed for about two hours while the DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.
This investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone who saw the crash or has relevant information to contact (302) 703-3266.